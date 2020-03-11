MARTIN, TN - Seeing your child take their first steps, your loved ones walking down the aisle for their big moment, or waking up to the sun shining through your window. These are all beautiful, unforgettable moments, but they're moments not everyone can see.
More than 11 million Americans suffer with vision loss because of some form of macular degeneration. One local woman, who has been dealing with this for the past 30 years, has not let it stand in her way.
One of Pam Harris’s favorite things to bake in the kitchen is muffin bread. Each step she takes, from mixing the ingredients together, to getting the right measurements is not easy for her.
“Even on sunny days, I live in a foggy world,” Harris said. “Even just sitting in my living room, it's like a smoky bar.”
She relies on sounds, smells, and her peripheral vision to make the perfect baked goods. When Pam was 32, she was diagnosed with myopic macular degeneration and atrophy of the RPE.
“I first started noticing, I couldn't see faces, I couldn't make out faces, and then I would notice if I was shopping, I couldn't read the things on the shelves anymore,” Harris said.
This is what Harris sees.
“Once you've got that damage there, it's not going to get any better,” Harris said.
Now, she's legally blind. She’s had to retire early from one of her passions, teaching.
“I don't wanna cry, it's not easy to talk about,” Harris said. “The thing is, you have to focus on the positive but that doesn't mean you don’t have those ugly crying moments. I called them moments where you just go ‘ah!’”
She uses tools to help her see some of the memories she hasn't seen in years, like her high school year book. She can't get behind the wheel, instead, she puts her running shoes on.
“Sometimes you have to deal with what is, not what might be,” Harris said. She's able to go anywhere by foot, and she's not letting anything, not even vision loss stop her.
“Don't take anything for granted,” Harris said. “Your health, your vision or hearing whatever it is, you never know when that could be taken from you,”
Harris uses the Iris Vision device to help her see. She says thanks to this device, she was able to see her family for the first time in year. She is only able to use it to watch television.
Dr. Carl Baker with the Ophthalmology Group in Paducah says macular degeneration is a destruction of the macula in the eye, not allowing people to see clearly enough to drive, recognize faces, or even see the world in color. He says it is hereditary, and isn't curable.
He says there are ways to stay healthy and hopefully prevent it. Eat a diet rich in leafy greens, exercise daily, and quit smoking tobacco.
If you are having vision problems, call your local eye doctor so they can properly diagnose you and give you the right treatment.