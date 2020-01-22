LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — State police arrested a man and woman from Livingston County Wednesday on charges that they sexually abused a minor.
The couple — 31-year-old Paxton Faulkner Yates and his wife, 39-year-old Christina Faulkner Yates — were arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges. The husband is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile relative on multiple occasions and taking photos and videos of the assaults, a Kentucky State Police news release says. The wife is also accused of taking photos and videos of the assaults and sending them to her husband electronically later.
Paxton Faulkner Yates is charged with two counts incest by forcible compulsion or of a victim under 18 years old, one count of use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and two counts of third-degree rape.
Christina Faulkner Yates is charged with two counts of incest by forcible compulsion or of a victim under 18 years old, one count of use of a minor under 18 in a sexual performance, one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor on the first offense.
The two were jailed in the McCracken County Jail.