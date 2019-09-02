LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office kicked off its 2019 Cram the Cruiser food drive Monday. The sheriff's office is collecting nonperishable food for Helping Hands in Smithland, Kentucky.
A sheriff's vehicle will be parked at different locations in the county through the month of September. The cruiser will be at Salem Food Market for the first week of the month, then at the Smithland Dollar Store for the second week, Poppy's Meat Shop in Ledbetter for the third week and at the Lake City Dollar Store the last week.
"Let's make this a friendly competition between communities to see who can get the most donated food items," Sheriff Bobby Davidson said in an announcement of the event. "Poppy's Meat Shop has won the last two years, barely beating out the Smithland Dollar Store last year."
