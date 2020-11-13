LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — It started as a fun activity. It ended with thousands of dollars raised and boxes of food collected. On Friday, a Livingston County family brought those donations to their local food pantry.
The Williams family — mom Sonya, dad Michael, and sons Ty and Drew — collected 1,251 items of food and supplies, and $3,100 through their Bayou Bluff Bales fundraiser. From Oct. 2 through Nov. 2, the family displayed decorated hay and straw bales - depicting movie characters, Halloween monsters and other familiar faces - on their property and invited the public to come see. Visitors had the option to donate food or money to benefit the Livingston County Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Friday morning, the family drove a trailer Helping Hands to drop off the donations. Sonya said she was glad her sons took part in the delivery.
"They need to see where this food goes. They need to see the families that come and retrieve the food. We want that to be the impact on them," said Sonya. "While we appreciate the family memories and the time that we do bond and get to spend together, it really is about the end product."
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, food donations become even more important.
"This is the time families get together," said Michael. "You don't want the reason of them not getting together because you don't have enough to eat."
"Try to always give back, or not give back, but just give plain," Ty added.
Cindy Ward, a volunteer and member of the Helping Hands board, said every month, the pantry serves about 120 seniors and about 300 clients overall. They can come get food once a month. All they need to bring is proof of residency in Livingston County.
While the Williams family was dropping off the donations at Helping Hands there was another community effort to feed those in need at the Livingston County Fairgrounds. The county partnered with the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service office to give away 1,200 free boxes of food — containing chicken, fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs — from the USDA.
"Livingston County is a really tight-knit, and it's full of good people," said UK Ag and Natural Resources Agent Adam Barnes. "So we like to take care of our neighbors."
Barnes added that it was Judge Executive Garrett Gruber who contacted the UK extension office to form the partnership that made the free food giveaway possible.
Among the many people who picked up the free food boxes was Dick Berry, who planned to bring them to his church to distribute to the community.
"It makes a tremendous difference 'cause there are a lot of people that'd go without a Thanksgiving dinner if it wasn't for this," said Berry.
As for the Williams family, they are already planning their hay bale displays for next year. In 2019, they raised $1,155.55 and collected 502 items of food for Helping Hands.