SMITHLAND, KY — Need to spruce up your yard? If you live in Livingston County, you can get a free tree seedling on April 20 or 21, while supplies last.
According to Johnetta Taylor of the Livingston County Conservation District, they're teaming up with Livingston Central FFA to distribute the seedlings.
They say they'll have Pecan, Persimmon, Silky Dogwood, and Pin Oak seedling up-for-grabs.
If you're interested in taking one home, the groups will be setup at the FFA Greenhouse behind Livingston Central High School between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.