SMITHLAND, KY - Livingston County Helping Hands is handing out food baskets to parents whose kids are out of school.
The food pantry says the box of food contains a box of cereal, chocolate syrup, fruit, canned ham and more.
Helping Hands is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, they are not allowing anyone into the pantry. You can call (270) 928-3383 before you come so they can get your information. When you get there, knock on the door and they will send your food out to you.
They are located at 509 Mill St. in Smithland.
They say they are not turning anyone away, so give them a call at 270-928-3383 if you need a meal.
For more information, click here to visit their Facebook Page.