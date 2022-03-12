LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY- On Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awarded $150,329 to the city of Grand Rivers to replace an undersized water main and $120,000 in federal Transportation Alternatives Program funds for a feasibility study regarding the construction of a concrete barrier wall along Riverfront Drive in Smithland.
In a Facebook post, Livingston County Judge Executive Garrett Gruber detailed how the money will be used.
The $120,000 will include a three to four foot long safety barrier from Buzzard Roost to the first boat ramp opening along the Smithland Riverfront Scenic Confluence Overlook. A sidewalk will be placed along the base of the barrier, and an informational sign will share the history of the river and discuss the merging of the Ohio and Cumberland Rivers. This barrier will also act to improve safety by protecting a portion of the riverfront from floods, and by deterring any accidents along the road's steep edge.
Gruber says the county will continue seeking grant funding for other water and sewer projects.