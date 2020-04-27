LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County, Kentucky, confirmed its fourth case of COVID-19 on Monday.
In a post to the county's Facebook page Monday evening, Livingston County Judge Executive Garrett Gruber says a 71-year-old woman is in isolation at home after testing positive for the virus.
The county's third case was confirmed on Saturday. That individual is a 45-year-old man, who is also in isolation in his home.
The county's first and second cases — a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old man — were confirmed earlier this month.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.