LEDBETTER, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will soon hold a public meeting in Ledbetter to update community members on new design options for the reconstruction of U.S. 60.
The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 27 at the Drake Creek Golf Course Clubhouse.
According to a Wednesday release from the cabinet, the goal of the project is to provide more direct access to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer, Kyle Poat, says in a statement included in the release the meeting will be conducted in an open-house format.
"We encourage anyone who drives this section of U.S. 60, owns property along the route, commutes along U.S. 60, or lives in the Ledbetter area to attend," Poat said.
The meeting allows residents to come by at their convenience to talk to KYTC representatives and ask questions about the project. According to Poat, “Your input will be a driving force as the design team offers some new options."