UPDATE: The school lockdown has been lifted as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY– Livingston County Middle School and Livingston County North Elementary have been on lockdown as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Livingston County Schools reported on Facebook that there is no active threat, and the lockdown is based on "unsubstantiated claims being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department."
The school district added that the students at the two schools are safe. Livingston Central High School and Livingston South Elementary are also taking precautions.
