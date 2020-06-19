LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- It's a safe and fast way to make your voices heard. A west Kentucky county is taking a unique approach for the upcoming primary election.
Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams said the county will have two drive-thru polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, June 23. They will be at North Livingston Elementary at 1372 US 60, near Burna, and South Livingston Elementary at 850 Cutoff Rd., south of Smithland.
"The idea is to pull up and check in, receive your ballot and vote in your vehicle, and then cast your ballot and drive off. We're hoping for two minutes or less," said Williams. "We're trying to protect not only our voters, but our poll workers as well."
At North Livingston Elementary, voters will enter through the driveway that is closest to the American Legion building. They will then drive past Livingston County Middle School and around the circular parent pickup area until they are next to the elementary school. After casting their ballots, they will exit through the main drive closest to Burna.
At South Livingston Elementary, the drive closet to L&K Foods will be closed. Voters will enter and exit through the other driveway.
There will be signs and cones at both locations to guide voters. Both locations will be open for voters from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.
Voters will need to bring a form of ID, preferably their driver's licenses.
Williams said while masks will not be required, voters are encouraged to wear them when near poll workers. Poll workers will be wearing masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer will be available and equipment will be regularly wiped down.
Although the primary election is still days away, Williams said voter turnout has been tremendous. The Livingston County Clerk's Office has already received about 200 ballots from early walk-in voters, and about 1,500 mail-in absentee ballots. The combined 1,700 ballots represents 22% of the 7,700 registered voters.
"Since I've been clerk - this will be almost my 20th election that I have personally experienced, including special elections - and there's only been one election I've experienced where Livingston County has surpassed the 20% turnout rate," said Williams.
Williams added that the high turnout so far for the primary is "amazing."
"I'm proud of our citizens here in our county that have chosen to be responsible and cast their ballots early. It shows that it is important to them," said Williams.
As for the drive-thru voting arrangement next Tuesday, Williams hopes it will be a smooth experience.
"Maybe we'll be the trend-setter," she said.
The last day of early in-person voting at the Livingston County Clerk's Office is Monday, June 22. Walk-ins are allowed, but priority will be given to voters who make appointments by calling 270-928-2162.
The Livingston County Clerk's Office will be closed on Election Day. It will reopen the following day.
The general election will be on Nov. 3.