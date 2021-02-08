LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools Superintendent Victor Zimmerman is resigning.
His resignation was formally announced during a Livingston County School Board meeting Monday. The board unanimously accepted Zimmerman's resignation.
Zimmerman's resignation will go into effect on Tuesday.
Darryl Chittenden will serve as interim superintendent. Zimmerman replaced Chittenden as Livingston County superintendent when Chittenden retired in 2015.
Local 6's Jack Kane is at the school board meeting, and will provide more details on Zimmerman's resignation during Local 6 at 10.