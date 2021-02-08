LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools are parting ways with Superintendent Victor Zimmerman. He was brought in as superintendent in 2015. The district's board of education accepted his resignation during a meeting on Monday.
Zimmerman did not specify why he's stepping down in his resignation letter, but he will continue to serve as an independent consultant for the district. His resignation comes less than a week after the board held a three-hour executive session meeting to discuss personnel. Livingston County Board of Education Chair Christine Thompson also did not go into details about why Zimmerman is resigning.
"We're committed to moving forward. We don't want to look in the past, or dwell in the past, so we're just kind of keeping an eye on the future and working to keep a strong focus on student achievement," Thompson said after the meeting.
Former Livingston County Superintendent Darryl Chittenden will be stepping in as interim superintendent. Chittenden has 27 years of experience working with the school district. In the final years of his career, he served as superintendent and retired in 2015.
"Just knowing, you know, that there was this need at this particular stage of the year," Chittenden said. "I realize that the year's three fourths, or approximately three fourths of the way over, but I do know this last fourth of the year is a very critical part of the school year. So you want to end the year on a good note."
Thomspon expects Chittenden to meet the goals set by the board, as they search for Zimmerman's permanent replacement.
"Focusing on keeping the district on the right track to move forward, student achievement, and creating a safe and healthy work environment for our staff," Thompson said.
Zimmerman's resignation will go into effect on February 8. Thompson says they'll immediately begin looking for his replacement.
Read Victor Zimmerman's resignation letter: