LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Board of Education met during a special called meeting Wednesday night. The topic of discussion: Superintendent Victor Zimmerman, and how to measure his performance.
The board met in executive session Wednesday evening for almost three hours, but took no action. Prior to the executive session, they adopted a policy for procedures on how to evaluate Zimmerman. We know the board discussed personnel issues. That’s about all we do know. Executive sessions are closed off to the media and the public.
Local 6 spoke with the board’s attorney, Bart Frazer, to ask why the discussion lasted so long.
“No action was reported from the closed session,” said Frazer. When asked if they expect any action to be taken in the near future, Frazer said, “I couldn’t speculate.”
The board’s future evaluation of the Zimmerman will follow a template drafted by the Kentucky School Board Association.
The Livingston County School Board will have its next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8.