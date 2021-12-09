LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County School District has canceled classes for all grades Friday because of transportation issues and to mark the passing of a longtime staff member.
The school district on Wednesday announced the passing of staff member Junior Ramage, who worked at Livingston Central High School for more than 13 years. According to the staff listing on the high school's website, Ramage performed maintenance work at the school.
In a message posted to the district's Facebook page Wednesday, Livingston County Schools Superintendent David Meinschein that Ramage was more than a custodian, providing support and a listening ear for many at the school.
Meinschein wrote:
"It is with great sadness that I share the news regarding the passing of Junior Ramage. Junior was a beloved member of the Livingston Central High School staff for over 13 years. His impact on students is immeasurable. This morning, I was able to be with LCHS as students and staff began their school day. He touched so many lives taking time to listen to people. He had a knack for helping people through difficult times and knew when people were hurting. His role as custodian, counselor, caregiver, friend and surrogate parent will be difficult if not impossible to fill. He took his job seriously and did it with pride. Please join us as we remember him and reflect on his life. As always, your thoughts and prayers are coveted. Remember to stand in the gap for others and provide home for those in need."
Announcing the Dec. 10 closure in another Facebook post Thursday, Meinschein wrote that Ramage's passing was a tremendous loss.
The superintendent also wrote that the district has faced "significant challenges" getting students to and from school over the past two weeks.
"Our transportation department has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the district and serve the students," Meinschein wrote. "I am SO PROUD of them."
School is canceled for all students, including preschoolers. Dec. 10 will be a non-instructional day, and students won't have to make the day up at the end of the school year.
"I appreciate your support and understanding," Meinschein wrote. "I would ask that you take time tomorrow to pause for a moment and reflect on the positive things in your life. Reflect on the positive impact Junior had on students and think about how developing authentic relationships with people is so important."