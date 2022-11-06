LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools canceled classes for all schools on Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness among staff and students.
The district posted the announcement on its website Sunday.
School is also canceled for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Classes will resume Wednesday, Nov. 9.
This is the latest district in western Kentucky to cancel classes due to illness. Ballard County Schools closed on Thursday and Friday due to a high rate of flu cases. McCracken County Schools and Crittenden County Schools closed on Friday and will be closed Monday for the same reason.
