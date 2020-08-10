LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- Livingston County Schools has announced they will be following the recommendation given by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to postpone in-person learning.
This means, that the school district will not host in-person learning until September 28.
In a Facebook post, the school district said if the board desires to revisit this issue, or any other issue, a special called Board meeting can take place at the request of the Board Chairwoman or at the request of three board members.
