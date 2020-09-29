LIVINGSTON CO, KY -- Schools across the state are approaching the end of their first mid-term.
That means parents and students are deciding whether they want to continue with online or in-person classes.
Livingston County Schools Superintendent Victor Zimmerman said they have already spent weeks reminding parents about the upcoming change.
"I would anticipate that we would probably have more wanting to come back, and so I'm probably a little bit more surprised that we're not seeing an increase throughout the district," said Zimmerman.
The superintendent said they are not receiving a high number of requests from parents to move their students from one form of learning to another.
The only exception is Livingston County Middle School, where they have received about 20 requests to move students from at-home learning to in-person learning.
Zimmerman said he does not know why they received so many requests from the middle school, but it could be a number of reasons.
"Just from wanting to have a little bit more help, a little bit less fear about the situation and health concerns," said Zimmerman.
"Those being a little bit more alleviated after we've had three very very good weeks with very low infection rates."
In a letter posted on the school district's Facebook page Monday, it was reported that a staff member at the elementary school, a staff member at the high school, and two high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
The letter also said since March, they have had four employees and three students test positive.
Zimmerman said his staff has taken all safety precautions, reporting cases and isolating students who test positive.
"The school then re-evaluates, and looks, and sees what we can do to in order to, to make it even a little better, " said Zimmerman.
"At the same time we don't want to go overboard with it, we want to still allow the students the opportunity to be with one another, socialize with one another."
Zimmerman said if you want to switch from one form of learning to the next, you need to call your child's school this week.