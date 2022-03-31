LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY – Livingston County Schools would receive $5.6 million in education funds under the new state budget, according to a statement by the Kentucky House Majority Leadership Office.
The state spending plan, which won Senate and House passage Wednesday, would include funding for Local Area Vocational Education Centers (LAVEC) revitalization and renovation projects. One of those projects receiving funds is the Livingston County Schools' career and technical center.
The state budget would provide Livingston County Schools with $5,687,000 for the LAVEC facility.
“It is no secret that a four-year institution is not always a good fit for everyone,” said Representative Randy Bridges. “The legislature has always focused on advancing educational opportunities, and these resources open up more pathways for Kentuckians seeking to join our skilled talent pool. This will open up opportunities for Kentuckians in Livingston and across the region.”
The state budget is currently awaiting approval from Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.