LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies in Livingston County, Kentucky, are investigating after multiple car break-ins were reported in Ledbetter on Thursday.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says items were taken from multiple unlocked vehicles in the community early Thursday morning. Multiple car break-ins were also reported in the Reidland area of McCracken County, and the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says it’s working with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
Deputies say they've received multiple photos and video recordings of suspects in the break-ins, and they're working to identify those individuals.
Announcing the theft investigation in a Facebook post Thursday night, the sheriff's office asks members of the public to be mindful about locking and securing their unattended vehicles.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the thefts to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2122. The sheriff's office is also encouraging people who have additional surveillance video of the thefts to share it with investigators via the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.