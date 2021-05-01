LIVINGSTON, KY-- The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding Jacob J. Brannon.
Brannon is wanted on a first-degree criminal mischief charge and a violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
The charges come from an incident at the home of Brannon’s estranged wife in Ledbetter,Kentucky on April 28.
Sheriff's deputies said Brannon got into a argument with his estranged wife at her home.
They say he got angry, backed his pickup into two vehicles that were in the driveway, causing severe damage to the vehicles, before fleeing.
He is a 34-year-old, white male, six-feet tall with red hair and hazel eyes.
The department said he may be driving a white, 1999 Dodge pickup truck, with damage to the rear bumper of the truck.
If you know Jacob Brannon's whereabouts, please contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 928-2122.