LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who may have witnessed a deadly crash that happened on U.S. 60 near Smithland Dam Road Friday morning.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 near Smithland Dam Road.
Sheriff Bobby Davidson says his office is searching for a white man who was driving a black GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer carrying an orange lawnmower. Davidson says the man was at the scene when the crash happened, but left — headed westbound toward Smithland.
"Let me stress, this man is a potential witness and we need to speak with him regarding the events that transpired just prior to the collision," Davidson said in an email Friday evening.
Davidson shared an image of the truck, which you can see below. He said the sheriff's office will shared a higher quality photo of the vehicle if they are able to obtain one.
The sheriff asks anyone with information about who the man is to call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2196.