PADUCAH — It's the fifth year for Shop with a Cop in Livingston County. Sheriff's deputies took 15 kids shopping at the Walmart in Princeton Friday night.
Each kid was given $200 to spend. The event is funded by the people who work in the department and a few local businesses. Sheriff Bobby Davidson says it's all about the kids.
"Just to see the smile on their face and the reactions they have, that's just what makes it worth it. All the deputies on my staff, and at the office, and the ladies and even the deputies' wives, they come up and join in. And it's just a great time and a great thing," Davidson says.
The night started with pizza at the dispatch building before the kids headed out to go shopping with the deputies, blue lights flashing.