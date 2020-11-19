LIVINGSTON, HICKMAN COUNTIES — Kentucky General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday Livingston and Hickman Counties are two of six randomly selected counties to undergo post-general election audits.
The Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigation will also conduct inquires into Fleming, Lawrence, Anderson, and Boone, as well as Livingston and Hickman counties to determine if any irregularities happened during the 2020 general election.
The Office of the Attorney General says Kentucky law requires the AG's office to administer post-election audits in no fewer than 5% of the states counties and to select these counties randomly in a public forum within 20 days of each primary and general election.
Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan and Simpson counties could not be selected.
Cameron's office says the post-election audits after the 2020 primary election did not reveal criminal conduct or abnormalities.
“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”
When the audits are complete, DCI and the AG's office of Special Prosecutions present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.
You can see a video of the drawing on the Attorney General's Facebook page.
Cameron says the AG's office monitors potential election law violations throughout the year through the Election Fraud Hotline. Hotline complaints related to the November 2020 general election can be viewed by clicking here.
If you suspect election fraud, report the incident to the year-round hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.