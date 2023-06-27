PADUCAH — Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 people don't know they have HIV. That's why LivWell Community Health Services says getting an HIV test is a crucial step in knowing one's status and getting the medical care needed to stay healthy for longer.
LivWell is a nonprofit organization in Paducah, Kentucky, dedicated to providing health and support services, education, and advocacy related to HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and viral hepatitis. Their goal is to prevent new infections of HIV and STI's and reduce the stigma associated with these diseases by promoting awareness, acceptance, and equality.
In honor of national HIV testing day, LivWell's Prevention and Outreach Center is hosting a testing event for a fast, free, confidential HIV test from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1733 Broadway St.
For more information about LivWell and future testing events, visit the group's Facebook page or its website, livwellchs.org.