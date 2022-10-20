1243961532

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room on October 14, 2022 in London, England. After just five weeks in the job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor of The Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng after he delivered a mini-budget that plunged the UK economy into crisis. (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

 WPA Pool

(CNN) — Liz Truss will resign as Britain's Prime Minister after a disastrous six-week tenure, she announced on Thursday, after losing the support of several key ministers and Conservative lawmakers.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

