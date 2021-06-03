LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — An officer fired for his role in the Breonna Taylor raid is fighting to get his job back.
A multi-day merit hearing began Thursday for Joshua Jaynes in Louisville.
WATCH NOW: LMPD merit board hears appeal of termination for first officer fired in the Breonna Taylor case
Jaynes was fired because the search warrant he filled out contained false information.
The warrant said Jamarcus Glover, an ex-boyfriend of Taylor’s and a drug case suspect, was receiving packages at her apartment.
That turned out not to be true.
The former officer said he included that information on the search warrant because of information he had received from tips.
Jaynes acknowledged he never verified the tips about the alleged package delivery.
His attorney said officers rely on information from others all the time during investigations and argued Jaynes should not have been fired.
The trial wrapped just after 3 p.m. Thursday, and will continue on June 29.