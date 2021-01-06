LOUISVILLE, KY — Louisville's new police chief will be a 20-year veteran and former Atlanta police chief, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday morning.
Fischer announced Erika Shields to be the new police chief during a news briefing Wednesday. Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette Gentry, who agreed to take the job for a few months during the search for a new chief, reports NBC affiliate in Louisville WAVE 3.
WAVE 3 says Shields has been with the Atlanta Police Department for 25 years and became chief in December 2016. Wave 3 is reporting she is openly gay and became Atlanta's second female police chief.
However, she resigned in June 2020, after a controversial fatal officer-involved shooting incident.
“I am genuinely sorry, this is not who we are. This is not what we are about,” Shields told Atlanta media at the time after the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27.
The video shows a struggle and an officer can be heard telling Brooks to let go of his taser before Brooks is able to pull it away.
WAVE 3 is reporting Shields resigned hours before the officer's firing and said that her reason for resigning as police chief was so the city and the community could move forward and to build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
WAVE 3 reports Shields spent most of her career at the Atlanta Police Department, but she will need that experience to succeed in Louisville — especially after the city's own struggles with a deadly officer involved shooting, record shootings, and the loss of more than 15% of its officers, according to WAVE 3.
Those are all problems that have developed under the leadership of Shield's new boss, Mayor Greg Fischer, who has gone through two chiefs in a matter of months, according to WAVE 3.
Additionally, WAVE 3 reports Shields is also vocal about getting the courts to do their part to prevent violent crime.
“We are dealing with convicted felons, convicted with a firearm,” she told NBC-affiliate WXIA. “The first question is why are they out on the street, and then the second thing is, they have an illegally obtained firearm. It’s a very real problem.”
For the most part, WXIA reported officer morale was fine under her watch, according to WAVE 3, however, hundreds of officers left the Atlanta police force after the shooting, Shield's resignation and Rolfe's arrest and firing.
Louisville has lost two interim chiefs since he fired former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, who, according to WAVE 3, brought officer morale to an all time low and was tainted by numerous scandals like the Explorer Child Sexual Abuse case.