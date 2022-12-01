BARLOW, KY — Two local elementary school students and their coach won big in the World Karate and Kick-boxing Union World Championship in Cardiff, Wales!
Jax Cavanaugh won medals in three different categories: gold for Point Sparring, silver for Kumite, and bronze for Light-Contact Fighting. He wasn't the only one, either.
Cavanaugh's teammate Chance Brady, a third grader at Lone Oak Elementary, brought home silver in Point Sparring and bronze in Kumite.
The students' coach, Joe Rhodes, is the Sensei at Premier Martial Arts. Rhodes competed in the tournament as well, winning gold in men's point sparring; gold in Men's Kumite; silver in Men's Kumite Teams; and bronze in Point Sparring.
According to Cavanaugh's mom, competitors came from numerous different countries, including: England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Canada, Austria, Scotland and Mexico.
