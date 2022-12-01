Untitled design - 1

(L-R) Jax Cavanaugh, 2nd grader at Ballard County Elementary; Joe Rhodes, coach; Chance Brady, 3rd grader at Lone Oak Elementary

BARLOW, KY — Two local elementary school students and their coach won big in the World Karate and Kick-boxing Union World Championship in Cardiff, Wales! 

Jax Cavanaugh won medals in three different categories: gold for Point Sparring, silver for Kumite, and bronze for Light-Contact Fighting. He wasn't the only one, either. 

Cavanaugh's teammate Chance Brady, a third grader at Lone Oak Elementary, brought home silver in Point Sparring and bronze in Kumite.

image6.jpeg

Jax Cavanaugh and Chance Brady

The students' coach, Joe Rhodes, is the Sensei at Premier Martial Arts. Rhodes competed in the tournament as well, winning gold in men's point sparring; gold in Men's Kumite; silver in Men's Kumite Teams; and bronze in Point Sparring. 

According to Cavanaugh's mom, competitors came from numerous different countries, including: England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Greece, Canada, Austria, Scotland and Mexico. 

Use the arrows to browse through photos from the big competition. 

Students and coach at the WKU World Championship tournament

Ballard County second-grader Jax Cavanaugh, Lone Oak 3rd Grader Chance Brady, and coach Joe Rhodes all won big at the World Karate and Kick-Boxing Union World Championship tournament in Cardiff, Wales! 

1 of 10