PADUCAH — With Halloween a mere 3 days behind us, this year's Christmas light displays, parades, and entertainment are already being planned.
Paducah's Christmas in the Park is an annual tradition thoroughly enjoyed by kids and adults alike. From November 24 - Dec. 31, Bob Noble Park will be transformed into a bright and colorful winter-wonderland every evening. Visitors will drive slowly through the park to admire the extensive light display.
The McCracken County Running Roosters are holding the Yule Light up the Night Sky 5K at Noble Park on Dec. 9. They say whether you're a casual walker or avid runner, you're sure to enjoy this beautiful run through the christmas-light display at Noble Park. If you register by Nov. 22, you'll get a long-sleeved t-shirt to commemorate the event. Click here to learn more or register.
The Market House Theatre is showing Patrick Barlow's rendition of "A Christmas Carol" from December 8 - 18. According to their website, the innovative adaptation retells the classic story using only five actors, simple props, and the power of imagination. Click here to learn more.
You'll find Holly-days on 68 in Benton, KY — a three day event that'll make you feel like you're living in a Hallmark movie. According to Kentucky Living, Holly-days runs from Nov. 11-13. Attendees can take pictures with Santa and live reindeer, break-out of a Christmas themed escape room, compete in a gingerbread house decorating contest, and much more. The entry fee is $5. For more information, click here.
Patti's 1800s Settlement's famous Festival of Lights is returning, with over 1 million lights transforming the grounds into a winter wonderland. It begins at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 and runs nightly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 31.
Paducah's annual Christmas parade is being held downtown on Dec. 3, beginning at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "Christmas in Candyland." According to the City of Paducah, the parade will begin at 14th and Broadway, proceeding down Broadway toward 2nd St. Applications for entry are being accepted until Nov. 22. For more information about how to enter, click here.
Fulton County Kentucky will hold their Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 as well, for the first time in several years, according to the Fulton County Transit Authority. Following the parade, a Christmas in the Park event will be held in Pontotoc Park, where attendees can enjoy a Christmas Tree lighting. For more information, click here.
Carbondale's 31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade kicks-off on December 3 at 6 p.m. on Illinois Ave. They'll have local bands, floats, and Christmas lights galore! For more information, click here.