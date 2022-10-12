Have you ever heard of a red flag warning? That National Weather Service says red flag warnings mean a combination of weather conditions are present that create an increased risk of wildfires.
On Thursday, gusty west to northwest winds are expected, along with a relative drop in humidity around 20%. Those conditions in combination with very dry conditions "will result in critical fire danger," the National Weather Service warns.
The red flag warning affects areas of west Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, as well as southwest Indiana, the National Weather Service Paducah office says. NWS Memphis says a red flag warning is also in effect in west Tennessee, which includes the Local 6 counties of Lake, Obion and Weakley, among others.
NWS Paducah says the warning will be valid from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. NWS Memphis says the red flag warning in its region is in place during that same time frame.
Critical fire weather concerns include low relative humidity in the afternoon, the gusty winds expected and low precipitation.
"Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged," a graphic NWS Paducah shared via Twitter reads. "Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly."
Many counties in the Local 6 area are currently under burn bans. If there isn't a burn ban where you live, but you live within the red flag warning area, burning things is still strongly discouraged. The National Weather Service says if you must burn something, "all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch."
The National Weather Service also offers the following advice during red flag warnings:
"Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.
"Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.
"Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread."
But didn't we get some rain Wednesday? Shouldn't that help? Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson said, despite Wednesday's precipitation, the ground will dry out rapidly Thursday because of the sunny, dry, windy conditions forecast.
"Brush fire risk quite high because of this," Trent warned in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Outdoor burning strongly discouraged!"
Local 6 Meteorologist Noah on Wednesday warned that while the red flag warning was expected to end at 8 p.m. Thursday, a warning could be issued by the National Weather Service on Friday, too. That warning has since been issued and will be in effect both days.
Counties in and near the Local 6 area included in the red flag warning are:
Kentucky: Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Crittenden, Lyon, Trigg, Caldwell, Union, Webster, Hopkins, Christian, Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Muhlenberg and Todd counties.
Illinois: Jefferson, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Perry, Franklin, Hamilton, White, Jackson, Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac.
Missouri: Perry, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Shannon, Wayne, Oregon, Carter, Ripley, Butler, Stoddard, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Dunklin and Pemiscot.
Tennessee: Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll and Benton.
Indiana: Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson and Pike.
Arkansas: Clay, Greene, Craighead and Poinsett.
Other regions/states affected:
The counties listed above are just part of a larger area currently under a red flag warning. The map National Weather Service shared the map below at 4:06 p.m. CT on Thursday. The areas in bright pink are under a red flag warning. The beige areas are under fire weather watches or hazardous weather outlooks due to fire risk. Click here to visit the interactive map at weather.gov.
Editor's note: This story was originally published the night of Oct. 12. It has been updated with more information Oct. 13.