PADUCAH — The Local 6 Big Boy Toy Expo kicks off Friday at the Paducah Expo Center! There, you'll see the latest trends in "big boy toys," from boats and ATVS to tractors, mowers, trailers and more.
Take a turn at climbing a rock wall, and don’t miss the outdoor touch-a-truck area.
Baptist Health Paducah will be onsite to offer information on various men’s health issues.
Be sure to stop by the WPSD Camping Zone and register to win a Blackstone Griddle or a camp tent. Meet some of the WPSD on-air talent. Learn what it’s like to stand in front of a weather green screen. Or, take a chance at catching a lobster in the Lobster Claw Machine.
The event is happening from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Friday night in the parking lot of the Expo Center, there will be an Antique Tractor Show from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, there will be a classic car show in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
There is also a “Girltique” area with various boutiques and booths selling a variety unique, one of kind items.
For a list of all vendors and expo details, visit: local6bigboytoyexpo.com