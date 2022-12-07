PADUCAH — A familiar face will be at the McCracken County Public Library on Thursday as part of the library's Evenings Upstairs program.
Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent Okerson will lead a presentation looking back at the historic quad-state tornado, which devastated several communities in our region in December of last year.
Trent, who recently appeared in episode one of Netflix's new hit series "Earthstorm," will share about his experience covering the tornado outbreak. Trent has been forecasting at Local 6 for 15 years, and has won the Kentucky Associated Press Best Weather Anchor Award four times. He was promoted to chief meteorologist in June of 2020.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The McCracken County Public Library has been hosting its Evenings Upstairs program since 1994. Each month, the library hosts an entertainer or speaker. The events are free and open to the public.
The library hosts a variety of events in addition to the Evenings Upstairs series. Book sales, kids activities, story hours, author spotlights and community resource events are held throughout the year.
