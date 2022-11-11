PADUCAH — The City of Paducah invited K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County to submit entries for the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest, and they delivered!
The contest was organized by Paducah Parks and Recreation and the Paducah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The contest had three divisions, each with a different prompt for students to respond to depending on their grade-level. First place winners received $75, second place winners received $50, and third place winners received $25.
Veterans Day Poster and Essay Contest Winners
Kindergarten - Second Grade: "Veterans Around Me"
Medium: 8.5 by 11 inch original artwork
Third - Fifth Grade: "Veterans Within My Community"
Medium: 100 - 150 word essay
Sixth - Eighth Grade: "Honoring Veterans in My Community"
Medium: 150 - 200 word essay
Ninth - Twelfth Grade: "How Should I Honor Veterans In My Community?"
