PADUCAH — The City of Paducah invited K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County to submit entries for the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest, and they delivered!

The contest was organized by Paducah Parks and Recreation and the Paducah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The contest had three divisions, each with a different prompt for students to respond to depending on their grade-level. First place winners received $75, second place winners received $50, and third place winners received $25.

Veterans Day Poster and Essay Contest Winners 

Kindergarten - Second Grade: "Veterans Around Me"

Medium: 8.5 by 11 inch original artwork

1st K to 2

Lena Osborne is a first grader at Hendron Lone Oak. Lena won first place in the Kindergarten through 2nd grade division. 
2nd K to 2

Karlie Morris is a first grader at Hendron Lone Oak. She won second place in the Kindergarten - 2nd grade division.
3rd k to 2

Oliver Barnhill is a second grader at Clark Elementary. Oliver won 3rd place in the Kindergarten to second grade division.

Third - Fifth Grade: "Veterans Within My Community"

Medium: 100 - 150 word essay 

1st 3 to 5

Eli Hughes is a 4th grader at Concord Elementary. Eli won first place in the third to fifth grade division. 
2nd 3 to 5

Ryan Abell is a third grader at Heath Elementary. He won second place in the third through fifth grade division.
3rd 3 to 5

Channing Seaton is a fourth-grader at Clark Elementary School. He won third place in the third through fifth grade division.

Sixth - Eighth Grade: "Honoring Veterans in My Community"

Medium: 150 - 200 word essay 

1st 6 to 8

Jakiyah Waldon is a 6th grader at Paducah Middle School. Jakiyah won first place in the sixth through eighth grade division.
2nd 6th to 8th

Luke Whiteside is an eighth grader at Lone Oak Middle School. He won second place in the sixth through eighth grade category. 
3rd 6 to 8

Zoe Wadley is a 6th grader at Paducah Middle School. She won third place in the sixth through eighth grade category.

Ninth - Twelfth Grade: "How Should I Honor Veterans In My Community?"

Medium: 200-300 word essay 

Zayna Yazigi - 1

Zayna Yazigi is a 10th grader at St. Mary's High School. Zayna won first place in the ninth through twelfth grade division. 
2nd 9 to 12

Ellie Roof is a 12th grader at St. Mary's High School and won 2nd place in the ninth through twelfth grade division.
3rd 9 to 12

David Deneve is an 11th grader at St. Mary's High School. He won third place in the ninth through twelfth grade division

 