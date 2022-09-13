Local
- Paducah, KY: City Block Project Meeting
- Crime: EBT fraud, kidnapping, UK professor sex abuse
- Mayfield, KY: Demolition of destroyed buildings begins
- Lyon County, KY: Wreath Laying for fallen officer, Cameron Ponder
- Cumberland River Bridge truss being raised, public invited to view
- Illinois: Residents begin receiving rebate checks
- Illinois: Chief Justice Anne Burke announced Nov. 30 retirement
Do you like the new "Headlines" feature?
You voted:
National
- Biden's Moonshot initiative for cancer
- Politics and inflation
- Trump probe subpoenas
Tech and Entertainment
- App of the Day: FCC Speed Test
- OTC hearing aids will soon be available in the US
- Apple's latest IOS update
- Ford Expedition and Navigator recalls
- America's Got Talent finale
- Emmy awards Highlights
Weather
- Sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the mid 80s today.