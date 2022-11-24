Now that the Thanksgiving leftovers are in the fridge and the football game is on TV, we want to know: Are you participating in Black Friday shopping this year?
While consumer spending has remained strong despite inflation, the Associated Press reports, higher prices on food, housing, gas and other household expenses may mean lots of shoppers will be hesitant about spending and choosier about what they buy unless they can find great prices.
To compete, lots of major retailers started their Black Friday deals early, like the businesses on this list from USA Today.
Many of you probably started seeing holiday shopping deals back in October, and seeing lots of sales and coupons making big promises of good deals may have you wondering if they're really such good deals after all.
Here's a good guide on how to be a smart holiday shopper, so you can navigate the sales and find good prices.
But in the meantime, we're curious: