PADUCAH — The profile of the average voter certainly has changed in America's nearly 250 year history. At one time in our nation's past, only white, landowning men cast ballots. While the voting rights of so many millions of Americans have improved over time, there are still systemic struggles some voters, particularly those who belong to minority groups, face today.
For more than a week, WPSD Local 6 has worked in conjunction with a national effort to bring awareness to registering to vote. National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 22. The goal is to educate people how to register, show them how to check to see if they're registered already, and showcase why it's important and what motivates voters.
That storytelling includes Local 6 journalists Shamarria Morrison and Abisola Adeyemo, who are both Black women and journalists from unique backgrounds.
I sat down for a socially distant roundtable to talk with them about what guides them in their effort to advocate voting in November's general election.
Their life experiences and upbringings influenced who they are today, and that influences who they vote into public office.
"I was born in Florida. I am from Florida as well. Paducah is my first place I've moved outside of Florida. My family immigrated here to America — my father when he was 20, my mom when she was 16. Both of them are from Jamaica," Morrison said.
"Ethnically, I'm Nigerian," Adeyemo said. "My mom and dad are both from Nigeria. My mom came here 30 years ago. And I grew up in Lakeland, Florida, for most of my life. I was born in Canada, but lived in Lakeland for the majority of my life, so I don't remember much of Canada. So, I'm a Floridian, Canadian, Nigerian, American."
Their family roots are examples of the great American melting pot. Adeyemo's mother became an American citizen in 2010 and proudly voted soon after.
"It was definitely something she took pride in and something that made her feel like it was an accomplishment, because, you know, the elections are pretty rigged in Nigeria. So, this opportunity to have those freedoms is something that we never take for granted," Adeyemo said.
It's a right that's never lost on the daughter of an immigrant.
"I definitely think that it is something that people definitely take for granted. Just even the freedoms in general to just be able to speak publicly about your opinions, to even have criticism of the government and just being able to actually have a voice that is something other countries do not have that liberty as freely," Adeyemo added.
I asked them what it means to them to be Black women voting in 2020, given the the nation's current political climate, civil unrest, and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"So, definitely for me, it's like I have to do my part if I want to genuinely see change. If I want to see a better community — not just for the Black community, but for everyone — I have to do my part. And it's a burden, but it's also like a burden that I have to carry. Sometimes I feel like if we don't do it, then who else will?" Adeyemo said.
Morrison added: "No one has to convince me to vote, and the reason why is nobody convinces me to have taxes taken out of my paycheck every day, right? No one convinces me to do that, and so I pay for this, like this is my government, this is your government, right? So, you should have a say so in how taxpayer money is spent. You should have a say so in policies that are in your community, and the most direct way to do that is to vote for a person who has those same values as you."
As for feeling beholden to a certain political party because of their ethnicity?
"For me, it's issue-based items, because sometimes somebody can be in a party and it can appear as maybe pandering to try to get the Black person perspective. So, it's like, it's more of like what are you bringing to the table. What are the tangible policies that are actually going to be in effect if you were to be elected, as opposed to just a party," Adeyemo said.
"Black community is not a monolith. So, every Black person has a different experience, so that experience is going to say what this party is going to do for them. So, I don't think it's ever in a good perspective to think, 'Oh, OK. Well, all black people are the same, so they're all going to vote the same party,'" Morrison said.
In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law — landmark legislation that resonates still today.
"Only 55 years ago were Black people granted the right to vote in elections. But even then they might have been granted the right legally, but they were still hosed down, they were still given tests, still hung up on trees to try to vote," Morrison said.
"Everyone has a unique story. Everyone is not, you know, a white American. And I think it honestly creates an open door for a conversation. Like, wow I didn't even realize that Abisola or Shammaria had that background, and honestly I think it creates more connection to different cultures," Adeyemo said.
Different cultures and different backgrounds, coming together to celebrate each American's right to vote.