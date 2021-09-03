All four of our Local 6 states are sending National Guard members to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
The decision to send troops came after the Louisiana National Guard asked for manpower and equipment to help distribute commodities and assist with general search and rescue, storm debris removal and route clearance, as well as general security and curfew enforcement. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also made the request for assistance.
Kentucky sending 80 to 100 Guardsmen
The Kentucky National Guard announced Thursday that it is sending about 80 to 100 members from the 617th Military Police Company in Richmond to assist the Louisiana National Guard after Hurricane Ida swept through the state.
The Kentucky National Guard says Guardsmen will help with civil support and recovery and relief. The unit is expected to arrive in Louisiana by Sept. 4.
"This isn’t the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call,” said Brig. Gen. Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general for Kentucky. “My family and I could only watch in horror as Louisiana was hit again by another hurricane, so having the opportunity to help those in need of our support is humbling. Our Guardsmen are always ready. We have a diverse and skilled force ready to support Louisiana and its citizens in this time of need.”
Illinois sending roughly 160 Guardsmen
About 160 members of the Illinois National Guard have been activated to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says the Guardsmen were activated after receiving a request for assistance from the Louisiana Army National Guard through an approved Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
“As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” Pritzker said in a statement Friday. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities.”
Pritzker's office says the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Urbana, will provide about 45 soldiers from Company A, 634th Brigade Support Battalion based in Mattoon. The Guardsmen will provide commodities transport using military flat-rack vehicles. The 634th BSB will also provide an officer and non-commissioned officer as a command team, plus two combat medics, the governor's office says.
The 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Normal, will provide roughly 98 soldiers from the 661st Engineer Company (Horizontal) based in Macomb for potential debris removal and route clearance missions, according to Pritzker's office.
Missouri sending about 300 Guardsmen
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he'd mobilized the Missouri National Guard to send about 300 Guardsmen to Louisiana.
The Missouri National Guard is schedule to help for up to 14 days, and will continue to help civil authorities in Louisiana as long as they are directed to do so, Parson's office says.
"As our fellow states never fail to come to our aid in times of need, we are proud to answer this call to provide relief to our friends in Louisiana," Parson said in a statement. "Americans helping Americans and neighbor helping neighbor is what keeps our nation strong. Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever. Teresa and I are praying for the state of Louisiana and all her people as they begin to recover from Hurricane Ida's devastation and destruction."
Tennessee sends more than 320 Guardsmen
More than 320 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard were activated to help in Louisiana, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s adjutant general, announced Monday.
Holmes said personnel from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 251st Military Police Company in Lexington and Savannah; 1172nd Transportation Company in Memphis and Waynesboro; and 1176th Transportation Company in Dresden, Jacksboro, and Smyrna were activated to help with relief and recovery operations.
He said the Guardsmen will help with security in the affected areas, provide high water vehicles to support rescue and recovery operations and provide vehicles to transport residents out of the affected areas.
“Currently, we are actively engaged in relief efforts in Humphreys County and with COVID-19 support statewide, but we are also ready to help Louisiana without impacting our support here in Tennessee,” Holmes said in a statement. “During our mobilization in Humphreys County, I had numerous states reach out to me offering support and we, in kind, offered similar support to Louisiana. The ability to mobilize rapidly is one of the biggest strengths of the National Guard in each state. This capability has been on display for the last 18 months with COVID-19, domestic responses, and our federal missions. We’re continuing to uphold Tennessee’s volunteer tradition.”