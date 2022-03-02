The governments of Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee are showing support for Ukraine. The Capitol domes of Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee have been lit in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and in Illinois, a Ukrainian flag was placed atop the Capitol dome.
Photos Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared via social media show the Kentucky State Capitol lit in blue and the governor's mansion lit in yellow in support of the country currently fending off attacks by the Russian military.
"We stand in solidarity with this country and its brave people," Beshear said in a Facebook post Tuesday night. "Let us come together and lift them in prayer."
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also announced Tuesday that the Missouri Capitol Dome will be lit blue and yellow to support the people of Ukraine.
"In the face of unprovoked Russian aggression, Ukrainians refuse to back down or cower to a dictator. Missouri stands with and supports Ukraine, as the world again learns that freedom is not free. Democracy is a threat to power-hungry oppressors, and for that same reason, we must always protect it," Parson said in a Facebook post. "Teresa and I continue to pray for the people of Ukraine, all innocent lives put in harm’s way, and a quick resolution to peace that protects the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine."
In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee also said the Capitol will be lit blue and yellow in a show of support.
"Russia has invaded a sovereign nation & we are deeply concerned for the Ukrainians in harm’s way. Our national leaders have difficult decisions ahead but America must lead," Lee tweeted Monday. "As we brace for economic impacts, we need to place an immediate priority on energy independence as part of our national security. We are watching this situation closely & remain in touch with federal officials."
And in Illinois, multiple media outlets have reported that Gov. J.B. Pritzker requested that a Ukrainian flag be flown above the Illinois Capitol. Illinois journalist Brenden Moore tweeted a photo of the flag flying from the Capitol dome Tuesday, under the American flag and the Illinois state flag.
On Sunday, Pritzker attended a rally for peace in Ukraine. Pritzker's great-grandfather was a Ukrainian refugee. During the rally, he said: "My own family is from Kyiv, Ukraine. But whether you come from Ukraine, your family has descendants from Ukraine, or your family is from anywhere else in the world, today we are all Ukrainian. Today we stand in solidarity against Russian aggression. Today we stand in resolve against tyranny. Today we stand for democracy, and today we stand united for peace and freedom for Ukraine."