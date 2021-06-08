WPSD Local 6 was honored with more than a dozen first place wins in the Kentucky Broadcasters Association's 2021 Impact Broadcasters Awards.
Our journalists also brought home 10 second place honors and seven third place awards.
Want to watch our award-winning sports and news coverage? Click the name of each story in the full list below.
Feature Reporting
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"
Public Affairs
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Mallory and Mike Spissinger "St. Jude Miracle Mom"
Sports Prep Show
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — "Gridiron Glory"
Sports Special
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jeff Bidwell and Adam Wells "Racing to March"
Feature Sports Videography
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger "Community Pays Respects After Beloved Neighbor's Passing While Social Distancing"
News Videography
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jennifer Horbelt and Mason Watkins, "Ambulance Restoration"
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"
Political Coverage
First Place WPSD-TV: Paducah Todd Faulkner — Mike Spissinger and Mason Watkins "American Truth: Government in Action" - This entry is a composite of two stories: "American Truth: Capitalism and Socialism" and "American Truth: The judicial branch"
Second Place WPSD-TV: Paducah Todd Faulkner — Mike Spissinger and Mason Watkins "Mayor Candidate Profiles" - This entry is a composite of "Mayoral candidate brings 'fresh perspective,'" "Candidate for mayor 'ready to lead,'" and "Mayor eyes reelection: 'It's a heart job'"
Enterprise Reporting
First Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"
Second Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger "American Truth: Rosenwald Schools"
Third Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger "American Truth: Public Libraries"
News Special/Documentary
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Kayla Dixon and James Priewe "Tracking the Storm"
Special Series
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark and Mike Spissinger "Life Through New Lenses"
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jennifer Horbelt and Michael Bradford "Service & Sacrifice: One Good Marine"
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman and Pauline Fitzgerald "Stronger Together"
Investigative Reporting
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Shamarria Morrison, Perry Boxx and Mason Watkins "True Cost"
Multimedia Reporter
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark
Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger
Best Producer
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman
Sportscaster
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Adam Wells
TV Editor
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger
News Videographer
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger
Daytime Newscast
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman
Evening Newscast
Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — James Priewe
Overall Excellence
First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Perry Boxx