WPSD Local 6 was honored with more than a dozen first place wins in the Kentucky Broadcasters Association's 2021 Impact Broadcasters Awards. 

Our journalists also brought home 10 second place honors and seven third place awards. 

Want to watch our award-winning sports and news coverage? Click the name of each story in the full list below. 

Feature Reporting 

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"

Public Affairs 

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Mallory and Mike Spissinger "St. Jude Miracle Mom"

Sports Prep Show 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — "Gridiron Glory"

Sports Special 

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jeff Bidwell and Adam Wells "Racing to March"

Feature Sports Videography

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger "Community Pays Respects After Beloved Neighbor's Passing While Social Distancing"

News Videography 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jennifer Horbelt and Mason Watkins, "Ambulance Restoration"

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark "From France to Kentucky: A Lifelong Love Story"

Political Coverage

First Place WPSD-TV: Paducah Todd Faulkner — Mike Spissinger and Mason Watkins "American Truth: Government in Action" - This entry is a composite of two stories: "American Truth: Capitalism and Socialism" and "American Truth: The judicial branch"

Second Place WPSD-TV: Paducah Todd Faulkner — Mike Spissinger and Mason Watkins "Mayor Candidate Profiles" - This entry is a composite of "Mayoral candidate brings 'fresh perspective,'" "Candidate for mayor 'ready to lead,'" and "Mayor eyes reelection: 'It's a heart job'"

Enterprise Reporting 

First Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Brianna Clark "Local Dentist Strikes a Chord with Unique Hobby"

Second Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger "American Truth: Rosenwald Schools"

Third Place: WPSD-TV — Paducah Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger "American Truth: Public Libraries"

News Special/Documentary 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Kayla Dixon and James Priewe "Tracking the Storm"

Special Series 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark and Mike Spissinger "Life Through New Lenses

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Jennifer Horbelt and Michael Bradford "Service & Sacrifice: One Good Marine

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman and Pauline Fitzgerald "Stronger Together"

Investigative Reporting 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Shamarria Morrison, Perry Boxx and Mason Watkins "True Cost"

Multimedia Reporter 

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark

Third Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger

Best Producer 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman

Sportscaster

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Adam Wells

TV Editor 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger

News Videographer 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Brianna Clark

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Mike Spissinger

Daytime Newscast

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Allison Rickman

Evening Newscast 

Second Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — James Priewe

Overall Excellence 

First Place: WPSD-TV, Paducah — Perry Boxx