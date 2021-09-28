PADUCAH — We have some news to share about this station and one of our own, Vice President and General Manager Bill Evans.
Tuesday, the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences bestowed a high honor to Evans for his service as a journalist, inducting him into the silver circle.
"Bill, we salute your lifetime of integrity, commitment to quality broadcasting, your leadership and mentorship for hundreds of talented people," NATAS Mid-America Board President Steve Grant said at the surprise virtual induction.
The Silver Circle recognizes people who have made significant contributions to television for 25 years or more.
WPSD news director — and a longtime friend of Evans — Perry Boxx made the presentation to Evans Monday afternoon.
"I know it's a proud day for you. It's a very proud day for me, and for this television station and this company. Thank you for all you've done," Boxx said.
Evans joins a group of broadcast pioneers in many different aspects of the industry, from engineering to on air, production to management. He also joins a familiar face here at the station, Local 6 chief photographer Mike Spissinger, who was inducted into the Silver Circle in 2015.
Evans had this advice for people who are just now starting in the television news industry.
"One thing you've got to do in this business is you've got to find a mentor, and you've got to latch onto that person. And that is my mentor right there," Evans said of Boxx. "Oh, people, you're going to make some great memories. Just go out there and have it."
Evans' career has taken him from Arkansas to St. Louis and to Nashville.
He started with WPSD Local 6 as news director in 1997.
From all of us here at Local 6, congratulations boss.