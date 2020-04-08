PADUCAH — Every day, you hear more numbers, more guidance, and more restrictions regarding COVID-19. It can be overwhelming.
We set up a voicemail for Local 6 viewers to share how they were doing during this time.
People from Princeton, Kentucky, to Hickman called in.
Melanie Raleigh from Kevil is an essential health care employee. She left a voicemail saying she feels guilty sometimes coming home after work and seeing her family.
"Wondering if I'm doing them an injustice by not staying fully quarantined from them. Wearing masks all day every single day, being in a room every day the size of most people's bedrooms. Having meals left at the door. What if my husband gets sick? Can my daughters do everything?" Raleigh said.
For some, it's lonely.
Sometimes the only news that is good news is the simple news," said Cathy Crabtree from Madisonville. "That, 'Hey mom, I'm OK. Hey baby sister, I'm OK. Hey big brother, are you doing OK?'"
It's also challenging faith for some.
"They say keep your faith like a mustard seed, and I have to admit that I dropped it a few times, but I always try to pick it back up," said a women named Dana.
It's a day-by-day process.
"We're hanging in there," said Tina Berg from Hickman. "Just doing the best that we can get. They're doing a school work like they're supposed to be doing."
A woman named Vicky Sharpe said she is still working at a local gas station in her area.
"I'm still working, but I'm having a very difficult time with this," she said.
Trista Shankle has a newborn premature baby at her home.
"We're trying to stay healthy at home. It's definitely very complicated when you have someone in your family who is immune compromised," she said.
Everyone is being challenged.
"I decided each day I will not live in fear. I will live in today until it is over, and tomorrow I will live in that day until its is over," Raleigh said.
That day, when COVID-19 shutdowns will be over, is still unknown.