PADUCAH— Friday marked the 53rd anniversary of Loving Day.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Loving v. Virginia to eliminate anti-miscegenation laws in the last 16 U.S. states, including Kentucky.
In honor of the day, some of the Local 6 viewers shared photos of their interracial relationships and blended families.
"People before us had the hard job of breaking barriers," Local 6 viewer Kelli Covington said. "We, as a family, now reap the benefits, and for that I’m thankful for their sacrifice. We get to break stereotypes and have real conversations with each other about race and ways to combat that. We as a family get to see issues from multiple points of view. Most of all, I’m thankful we get to be a family."
"My husband and I have been together for almost 30 years, and married for 20," Marie Cumbee Jones said. "We have one beautiful daughter, Emmy, who attends Murray State, and a bonus son Nate who lives in Bowling Green. Loving was such a powerful story that proves love wins."