MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We want to tell you we have more answers for you about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in west Kentucky, but we do not.
That's because even our local and state leaders are also confused about specific matters.
We received several phone calls to the Local 6 newsroom Friday asking us for help. Executive Producer Kayla Dixon helped people sign up for the registration list on the Purchase District Health Department's website.
"They say 'There's like five different numbers. I don't know which one to call,'" said Dixon. "Then they're getting this number that we put out there, and they're calling that, and it's not working."
Dixon said the people she spoke with were all 70 and older.
Local 6 called the state's vaccine hotline, 1-855-598-2246, and heard several recordings that conflicted with each other.
It was confusing to know whether you needed to stay on the line. We also got calls from viewers saying lists were full, and west Kentucky regional sites are not scheduling people. That is true.
Purchase District Health Director Kent Koster said the health department and the two vaccination sites are not scheduling anyone for vaccinations, because they have not received any vaccines yet.
"Well, I mean, we're all confused. Things change from one day to the next. We certainly want to know when definitely we're going to receive the vaccine," said Koster. "Then we can definitely tell people, 'Now you can go to the website, make a phone call,' whatever method there is to register and schedule a vaccine, and you know, do it at that time."
Koster said his office will update the counties it serves next week.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office told people to call and schedule their appointments using information found on the new state website, but that has changed.
There are a lot of hoops you've had to jump through just for you to be told "not yet."
It's frustrating for everyone, but scary for those 70 and up, who are at high risk of complications of COVID-19. Many of them don't use the internet or aren't fluent.
County, city, and public health leaders met Friday morning regarding the confusion.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said the city learned there is still uncertainty about when vaccines will arrive and how long it will take to get everyone vaccinated in our region.
"It's a start, I think we've got a beginning. We've got a group of people assembled that are the decision-makers in this region, so we're trying to stay aligned so we can make the best decisions," said Bray.
Among other things, he and his group are frustrated that there isn't a concrete plan.
"It's a combination of things, but I would rather have the problem of having the vaccine and not doing a good job of getting it distributed, rather than where we are now," said Bray. "Which is we don't have any vaccine, so until we get a vaccine until we get a vaccine that we can distribute, we really can't even try to put in a flawed plan for that matter."
Koster said his health department is not scheduling appointments. Instead, they are writing names down for their notification list. If you are 70 and older and you don't live in long term care or assisted living facilities, you can call and leave your name with the health department.
The health department will notify you when they get vaccines. If you have already signed up with them, you may have already received a call or email with this information. They will continue to send out those notifications.
The health department is not a regional vaccination site. Koster said they are receiving vaccinations from the state, based on their population size. He does not know the time or how they will get those vaccines.
McCracken County Judge Clymer said his team will remain transparent with the community as his team makes progress.
"One thing we certainly want to avoid is to have people wondering, and guessing, and relying on rumors, innuendos, social media, aspects that sometimes are not completely truthful," said Clymer.
He said there could be more good news in the future.
"There is on the horizon a possibility of us getting a third site as well that would be a site for the entire region, that's not fleshed out yet," said Clymer.
Local 6 understands that you have questions, so we will try to answer those as best we can with the information we receive.
The group will meet again next week to go over any new changes.
Mercy Health Lourdes confirmed that they are getting 500 vaccines next week. They will distribute them at their medical pavilion.
The health department said Baptist Health Paducah will receive 500 vaccines, in Thursday's press release. Things have changed, and we are unsure how much they will receive and when.
We will continue to update you as we get new updates about the formation of that distribution plan.
Visit vaccine.ky.gov to view Kentucky's Find a Vaccine website, or call 855-598-2246 to reach the hotline. That hotline is only staffed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. A separate hotline is available during those same hours for the deaf and hard of hearing. That TTY number is 855-326-4654.