PADUCAH — Local 6's 2023 weather calendar is hot off the presses and you can pick yours up for free at several local public libraries.
The calendars feature weather-photography sent in to us by our viewers.
They are available for pick-up at the locations below. Click on the name of the library to navigate to the library's website.
Kentucky
- McCracken County Public Library
- Graves County Public Library
- Marshall County Public Library: Benton and Calvert City locations
- Calloway County Public Library
- Fulton Public Library
Illinois
Tennessee
If you would like to get your free weather calendar, be sure to call the library ahead of time to let them know how many you need to pick up.