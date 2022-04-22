WPSD Local 6 was honored with a first-place win for overall excellence in television division II at the Kentucky Broadcasters Association's 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards, and the station was also recognized with a Freedom of Information Award.
Local 6 journalists were also recognized with a total of 28 first-, second- and third-place honors across the categories in division II, which includes all TV stations in Kentucky except those in Louisville and Lexington.
That includes 17 first-place wins (including the overall excellence win), eight second-place honors and three third-place honors. Our team was recognized for its outstanding news, sports and weather coverage.
Want to watch our award-winning stories? Click the name of each story or entry in the list below.
First Place
Public Affairs: Brianna Clark - "Too Close for Comfort"
Sports Prep Show: Adam Wells, Jeff Bidwell and Blake Sandlin - "Gridiron Glory – State Quarterfinals Edition"
Sports Videography: Brianna Clark - "The Hand of God"
News Videography: Brianna Clark - "Honor Flight Veterans Prepare for Takeoff"
Political Coverage: Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger - "Washington, D.C. Paducah Chamber Fly-In"
Enterprise Reporting: Brianna Clark - "How COVID-19 Changed Their Happily Ever After"
News Special/Documentary: Mason Watkins, Jennifer Horbelt and Brianna Clark - "Honor Flight Bluegrass: From Paducah to D.C."
Feature Reporting: Brianna Clark - "A Lifelong Love Story: How COVID-19 Changed Their Happily Ever After"
Evening Newscast: Morgan Reagle, Todd Faulkner and Jennifer Horbelt
TV Reporter: Brianna Clark
Multimedia Reporter: Brianna Clark
Sportscaster: Adam Wells
TV Editor: Mason Watkins
News Videographer: Brianna Clark
Weather Anchor: Trent Okerson
News Anchor: Brianna Clark
Second Place
Sports Feature: Adam Wells - "Helping Hand: Graves County Football Team Helps Tornado Cleanup in Mayfield"
Enterprise Reporting: Todd Faulkner and Mason Watkins - "American Truth: Dark Fire: The Untold Story of a Local Tragedy"
Special Series: Brianna Clark and James Priewe - "Honor Flight Bluegrass: Local Veterans Takeoff on Trip of a Lifetime"
Investigative Reporting: Brianna Clark and Perry Boxx - "Caught on Camera: Paducah Veteran Suing After Encounter with Local Deputy"
Digital Coverage: Leanne Fuller
- Beshear unveils four regional COVID-19 vaccination sites, including two in Paducah
- WATCH: Biden says federal government will cover all Kentucky storm response costs for first 30 days
- WATCH: Graves County Emergency Management gives tornado response update
- COVID cases showing signs of decline in Kentucky, federal teams coming to help administer antibody treatments
TV Editor: Brianna Clark - "Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later"
News Videographer: Mason Watkins
Weather Anchor: Noah Bergren
Third Place
News Videography: Brianna Clark and Mason Watkins - "Honor Flight Wrap"
Breaking News: Brianna Clark "Family Searching for Local Mother Following Mayfield Tornado"
Investigative Reporting: Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger - "Charles Bronston Jones: Doctor on the Run"
Freedom of Information Award