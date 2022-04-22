IBA awards logo blue background.jpg

WPSD Local 6 was honored with a first-place win for overall excellence in television division II at the Kentucky Broadcasters Association's 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards, and the station was also recognized with a Freedom of Information Award. 

Local 6 journalists were also recognized with a total of 28 first-, second- and third-place honors across the categories in division II, which includes all TV stations in Kentucky except those in Louisville and Lexington.

That includes 17 first-place wins (including the overall excellence win), eight second-place honors and three third-place honors. Our team was recognized for its outstanding news, sports and weather coverage. 

Want to watch our award-winning stories? Click the name of each story or entry in the list below. 

First Place

Public Affairs: Brianna Clark - "Too Close for Comfort"

Sports Prep Show: Adam Wells, Jeff Bidwell and Blake Sandlin - "Gridiron Glory – State Quarterfinals Edition"

Sports Videography: Brianna Clark - "The Hand of God"

News Videography: Brianna Clark - "Honor Flight Veterans Prepare for Takeoff"

Political Coverage: Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger - "Washington, D.C. Paducah Chamber Fly-In"

Enterprise Reporting: Brianna Clark - "How COVID-19 Changed Their Happily Ever After"

News Special/Documentary: Mason Watkins, Jennifer Horbelt and Brianna Clark - "Honor Flight Bluegrass: From Paducah to D.C."

Feature Reporting: Brianna Clark - "A Lifelong Love Story: How COVID-19 Changed Their Happily Ever After"

Evening Newscast: Morgan Reagle, Todd Faulkner and Jennifer Horbelt

TV Reporter: Brianna Clark

Multimedia Reporter: Brianna Clark

Sportscaster: Adam Wells

TV Editor: Mason Watkins

News Videographer: Brianna Clark

Weather Anchor: Trent Okerson

News Anchor: Brianna Clark

Second Place

Sports Feature: Adam Wells - "Helping Hand: Graves County Football Team Helps Tornado Cleanup in Mayfield"

Enterprise Reporting: Todd Faulkner and Mason Watkins - "American Truth: Dark Fire: The Untold Story of a Local Tragedy"

Special Series: Brianna Clark and James Priewe - "Honor Flight Bluegrass: Local Veterans Takeoff on Trip of a Lifetime"

Investigative Reporting: Brianna Clark and Perry Boxx - "Caught on Camera: Paducah Veteran Suing After Encounter with Local Deputy"

Digital Coverage: Leanne Fuller

TV Editor: Brianna Clark - "Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later"

News Videographer: Mason Watkins

Weather Anchor: Noah Bergren

Third Place

News Videography: Brianna Clark and Mason Watkins - "Honor Flight Wrap"

Breaking News: Brianna Clark "Family Searching for Local Mother Following Mayfield Tornado"

Investigative Reporting: Todd Faulkner and Mike Spissinger - "Charles Bronston Jones: Doctor on the Run"

Overall Excellence 

Freedom of Information Award 