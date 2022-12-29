PADUCAH — Making a difference in the ongoing fight against childhood cancer.
That's what Local 6 reporter Jack Kane hopes to accomplish this year as he fundraises and prepares to bust-a-move in the third annual Dancing for Gold event at the Paducah Convention Center.
Kane says he found a passion in raising money for childhood cancer research while attending the University of Alabama.
While studying to get a degree in electronic news, Kane served as a board member for the university's chapter of the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation.
During his time serving on the board, his fraternity was able to represent a child he calls a local hero, who he says is now in remission from his battle with leukemia.
Now, Kane says he wants to do whatever he can to help the local community in their fight against childhood cancer.
On March 18, he will join other community members at the Paducah Convention Center for an exciting evening of dance, all while raising money to help local children on cancer treatment.
That's because Dancing for Gold is benefiting Book for Hope — a charitable childhood cancer organization that helps support families in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.
Book for Hope funds childhood cancer research and supports local families.
According to their website, their three main goals are:
- Raising overall childhood cancer awareness
- Increasing funding for childhood cancer research
- Offsetting expenses incurred by families with children battling cancer
Funding Research
Book for Hope donates a portion of proceeds from events to childhood cancer research.
That's because, according to them, there is a "significant disparity between childhood cancer research funding and adult cancer research funding."
In fact, they say only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends annually on cancer research is directed toward treating childhood cancer.
Additionally, according to Book for Hope, only six cancer treatments have been specifically developed and approved for children in the last 20 years.
Helping families
Children in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois must travel at least two and a half hours out of town get treatment.
Family members or loved ones often must stop working to stay with their children in the hospital or care for them at home.
Travel expenses, medical expenses, and the loss of working hours can put a financial burden on families going through an already tough time.
That's where Book for Hope steps in to help.
When a family is approved for assistance through Book for Hope, they are overnighted an "emergency envelope."
The envelope contains a $150 pre-loaded Visa card, a $50 restaurant card, and a $50 fuel card.
One month after the receipt of the emergency envelope, the organization will also assist with eligible bills up to $200.
Raising Awareness
Events like Dancing for Gold help raise awareness for childhood cancer in our communities.
On their website, the "Our Warriors" page is devoted entirely to telling the stories of local kids impacted by cancer. And the "Childhood Cancer" is an extensive resource, providing information about each type of childhood cancer.
The organization also gets the word out by sharing posts on their blog and various social media accounts.
How to help
Do you want to join Book for Hope in their fight against childhood cancer? There are a few different ways to take-part.
- Shop on Amazon using their link. Using the link does not add a charge to your total cost, but the organization will receive a percentage of your purchase. Click here to shop using Book for Hope's link.
- Make a donation: Donate to Book for Hope via their website. Donations can be one-time or recur monthly. Click here to donate. Check the "Make this a monthly donation" box to make a recurring donation.
- Purchase a table at the Dancing for Gold event, or help Jack Kane reach his fundraising goal by donating through their website.
Dancing for Gold runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 18 at the Paducah Convention Center.
According to their website, each dancer's fundraising goal is $15,000, with a total goal of $200,000.
You can help dancers reach their goal by purchasing a table or making a donation on their personal page. Tables range in price from $1,600 to $800 depending on the table's location.
To purchase a table from Jack or donate to help him reach his fundraising goal, click here.
To apply for assistance or learn more about the author and book that inspired the Book for Hope organization, click here.