MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - Chris Freeman, the Marshall County 911 Director, is suing Marshall County, Sheriff Eddie McGuire, Commissioner Kevin Spraggs, and Fire Chief Brian Andrus.
In his lawsuit, Freeman alleges a continuing pattern of discrimination and harassment based on his hearing impairment.
The lawsuit states Spraggs told Freeman he was unable to do the job because he was deaf in one ear. Freeman says he filed a written complaint with the county in 2019, and that the county never responded to his filing. The suit also claims Spraggs repeatedly targeted Freeman.
In 2020, Freeman reported that one of his employees was sexually harassed by a sheriff's deputy while on duty. Freeman claims he was subjected to retaliation by Sheriff McGuire in direct response to the sexual harassment filing. The suit then alleges in August 2020 McGuire, Spragss and Andrus spearheaded a conspiracy to oust freeman from his job.
Freeman also states that in November 2021 he had to take medical leave due to the severe emotional distress he suffered due to the constant retaliation and harassment.
Sheriff Eddie McGuire issued a statement via phone Wednesday night to Local 6, saying, “I want to be clear that I emphatically deny any wrongdoing when it comes to my relationship with the 911 director. And I look forward to going to trial, and going to court, and letting the truth come out. I don't think it's any coincidence that this lawsuit was filed a week before the primary election and I think the citizens will see through that.”
We also spoke with Commissioner Kevin Spraggs, who also vehemently denies any wrongdoing saying “we have attorneys working on this issue.”
To read the full lawsuit, see below.