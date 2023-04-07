MARTIN, TN — Democrats from the White House are doubling down on condemning the actions of Republican Tennessee lawmakers after the GOP supermajority kicked out two Democratic members of the state's House of Representatives.
Those two members are former Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.
The Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled were part of a group of three lawmakers now dubbed the Tennessee Three who had led a gun control protest on the House floor, just days after The Covenant School shooting in Nashville that left six people, including three children, dead. An attempt to expel the third member of the Tennessee Three, Rep. Gloria Johnson, failed.
Tennesseans in the Local 6 area are reacting to the ouster of the two Tennessee state representatives with plans to protest.
Not only are they looking to take a stand in our region, but they want to take it to the state capitol.
There's a network of social justice activists that extends even beyond the Local 6 region, but, the effort is being headed up by one Martin, Tennessee, woman.
Joyce Washington is an activist and member of the Weakley County Reconciliation Project.
She's in communication with students on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin, hoping to get as many people involved as possible.
“What I observed yesterday broke my heart. It's caused me a great deal of discomfort,” Washington says.
To her, witnessing the expulsion of Justin Jones and Justin Pearson is like watching the foundation of the United States crumble.
“You can buy a throw, like a comforter, and if you pull a thread, the whole thing sometimes will begin to unravel. That's what's happening to our democracy,” says Washington.
She believes their removal is rooted in deeper issues.
“It was white supremacy culture, patriarchy, fear and a power grab,” Washington says.
For Washington, she can no longer stand by and watch.
She's initiating action, hoping others will follow.
“I'm willing to sponsor young folks who are willing to go up to help have a presence of resistance. We're hopeful to have a presence of resistance here locally,” says Washington.
Going to Nashville and protesting in person may not be in everyone's wheelhouse, but Washington says there are things you can do right in your own neighborhood.
“We have to start by registering and voting, right? All politics is local. And who you vote for or don't vote for matters,” says Washington.
A date for demonstrations will be scheduled soon.
Washington says the holiday weekend stunted any immediate action.
She hopes to get the ball rolling next week.
Not everyone is protesting the expulsion of these representatives.
Several GOP members still argue that activism is not a valid reason for violating chamber rules.
They also argue that as elected representatives, they had the power to propose the policy changes instead.