CARBONDALE-- A march for reproductive rights was held Saturday in Carbondale, IL. It's in response to numerous challenges to abortion rights across the country.
The Women's Center of Carbondale put together the event. People from the community were invited to participate. The goal was create a safe space for those who want to speak out and learn from local advocacy groups within the Carbondale community.
Nancy Everhardt isn't from the area. She's in town visiting family. Everhardt wanted to show her support-- regardless of the location. The march held at The Carbondale Civic Center is the best way she knew how.
"I fell as though recent changes in legislation across the country show little concern for women, children, babies and humans. I feel our human rights are being violated," said Everhardt. "It's a scary time."
Everhardt was just one of many there. The event kicked off with tabling from advocacy groups, followed by speakers and the march from the Civic Center.
Rose Robinson-Berkman is a domestic violence counselor for the Women's Center. She said they held the event in response to the new abortion law that recently went into effect in Texas.
"We chose to do it today because we want to show solidarity along with people all across the country. To let the Supreme Court know, and our communities know, that we won't stand for that," said Robinson-Berkman.
Robinson-Berkman hopes this event makes people more comfortable with speaking out about abortion laws.
"it's not away easy to speak out, and it doesn't always feel safe to speak out. Sometimes, when things feel this dire, the safety of not speak out out is less important than the safety of people who would lose access to abortion," said Robinson-Berkman.
The Supreme Court will be back in session next week, and abortion cases are on the docket.